Buckling roads cause holiday headache for drivers

The sweltering heat proved too much for some Wisconsin roads, shutting down entire interstates during one of the busiest traveling weekends.

With temperatures reaching well into the 90s, it's certainly starting to feel like summer. It was the perfect weather for Memorial Day weekend.

"Oh my God! It's so hot," said Mollie Rostad as she fueled up her car after enjoying her extended weekend.

"I spent most of it outdoors. It was absolutely beautiful. I just got done swimming in the Wisconsin River," she said.

"We were in The Dells area," said Brian Jordison, who traveled with his family from Illinois.

But the steamy temperatures were no match for the roads. Crews spent hours patching up the pavement where it buckled over the weekend. On Monday, workers were called out to Highway 12 outside Waunakee after both westbound lanes buckled.

"I've seen a couple of places where it's already buckled and they had come out to repair it already," said Carrie Williams as she too fueled up her vehicle.

The warmest Memorial Day on record in southern Wisconsin broke up both northbound lanes on I-39/90 near Beloit, bringing drivers to a halt as crews fixed it.

As the temperature rises, pavement buckling is expected to continue and that has some drivers concerned.

"You're driving 50 miles per hour and the pavement has got a two or three inch difference. That's horrible," said Williams as she talked about the possible danger.

"Some of these bucklings can be pretty severe so that can really cause a lot of damage to your car but also to the passenger or the driver," added Jordison.

It's why many are taking notice of the crews working on the roads and, more importantly, the reason why.

"I'm definitely going to have my eyes on the road and not anywhere else and I hope everybody else does, too," said Rostad.