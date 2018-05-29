10 Democratic candidates for governor to speak at convention

Ten Democratic candidates for governor have qualified to speak at the state party convention this week in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party required the candidates to prove they had collected at least enough signatures to qualify for the ballot before giving them a speaking slot at the annual meeting that will attract hundreds of party activists and donors. The deadline to file those signatures with the state is Friday, the same day the convention kicks off.

The state party on Tuesday released the list of candidates who met the requirement.

They include current office holders state Superintendent Tony Evers; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and state Rep. Dana Wachs of Eau Claire.

Also making the cut is former state Rep. Kelda Roys; political activist Mike McCabe; businessmen Andy Gronik and Josh Pade; state firefighters union leader Mahlon Mitchell and former state party leader Matt Flynn.