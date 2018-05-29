UPDATE: Sparta sets date, location for rescheduled graduation

UPDATE: The Sparta Area School District announces a date and a place for their graduation ceremonies.

The district scheduled the event for Friday June 1 at 7 p.m.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the district said on their Facebook page that they ceremonies are set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Field.

If there's inclement weather, graduation will move to the A.A. Gym.

The district plans graduation practice at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the field.

Graduation ceremonies were scheduled for Friday May 25, but threats made by an individual forced the district to postpone the event.

The man was arrested Monday is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin from Iowa.