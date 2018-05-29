Favre, Jeter and North return to support the AmFam golf championship

News release

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brett Favre, Derek Jeter and Andy North are returning to play in the fan-popular celebrity foursome at the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship. They will compete for charity with one other sports celebrity who will be announced later this week.

The PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship begins Friday, June 22, 2018, with first-round play at University Ridge Golf Course. The celebrity foursome will play a nine-hole exhibition on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at approximately 1:30 p.m., following the final group of tournament players on the 10th hole.

“We are honored to have Brett, Derek and Andy return to our celebrity foursome,” said Nate Pokrass, American Family Insurance Championship tournament director. “Their legacies and personalities bring even more excitement to the championship, which ultimately helps us raise more money for American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities.”

Green Bay Packers legend Favre and North, two-time US Open champion, will play in the celebrity foursome for a third time. In 2016, they teamed with Favre’s former Packers teammate Mark Tauscher and American Family Insurance Championship player-host Steve Stricker.

New York Yankees great Jeter, who’s also an American Family Insurance brand ambassador, joined Favre and North in the celebrity foursome last year, along with Grammy award-winning country music artist Darius Rucker.

“After seeing last year’s fun and spirited competition, we immediately asked Brett, Derek and Andy to return for 2018. Our new fourth player will certainly add to the fan entertainment based on his on-the-course accomplishments and charisma,” Pokrass said.

Tickets for the American Family Insurance Championship are available at AmFamChampionship.com/tickets, with special discounts for certain tickets purchased before June 18, including:

• $5 off a $25 general admission ticket

• $5 off a $20 champions ticket (50 years +)

Active duty, reserve and retired military personnel can again enjoy a free three-day pass and any child 15 and under gets free admission to the tournament with a paid adult admission.

