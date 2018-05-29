Happy Birthday, Wisconsin!

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Today is the state of Wisconsin's 170th birthday!
The state entered the union on May 29, 1848.
Wisconsin started out as part of the Northwest Territory, before becoming a separate entity in 1836. That's when Madison was marked its territorial capital.
In 1840, Wisconsin's population started holding votes for statehood. Its people voted against it 4 times, before finally becoming a state in 1848.
