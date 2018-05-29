Happy Birthday, Wisconsin! - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Happy Birthday, Wisconsin!

Posted: Updated:

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Today is the state of Wisconsin's 170th birthday!

The state entered the union on May 29, 1848.

Wisconsin started out as part of the Northwest Territory, before becoming a separate entity in 1836. That's when Madison was marked its territorial capital.

In 1840, Wisconsin's population started holding votes for statehood. Its people voted against it 4 times, before finally becoming a state in 1848.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.