Couple sought in western Wisconsin shooting

Shawn Harris Goplen, left, and Kari Lynn Blank, right, are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are looking for two people suspected in a shooting in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a 34-year-old Red Wing, Minnesota man and a 36-year-old Ellsworth woman who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects, Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, MN, and Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth.



Goplen, 34, is described as a white male, 5'11", 300 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a Minnesota Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Blank, 36, is described as a white female, 5'5", 190 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is wanted for Party to Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections warrant.



Deputies said Goplen and Blank should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should immediately call 911. They are believed to have left the scene in two vehicles. One is described as a silver Honda or Mitsubishi, four door, mid-2000 model. The other is a maroon Jeep Cherokee.

The two are wanted in the shooting of a man late Sunday night in the Town of Tainter. The victim survived the shooting and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital. Authorities haven't provided any motive for the shooting.