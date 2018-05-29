Shed, contents destroyed in fire near Black River Falls

A large pole shed and everything in it are gone following a fire Saturday afternoon near Black River Falls.

Chief Steve Schreiber said the department was called to N4846 Bible Road at 1:40 p.m. for a 50'x40' pole shed on fire.

The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Besides the shed, two vehicles, siding on a home, and another outbuilding were all damaged from the heat of the fire.

Additional firefighters and equipment from the Melrose, Taylor, and Hixton fire departments also helped put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation according to Chief Schreiber.