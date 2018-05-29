Man keeps calling 9-1-1, wants ride to Ohio - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man keeps calling 9-1-1, wants ride to Ohio

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse Police arrested a man last week after he made more than a dozen 9-1-1 calls for a non-emergency situation. 

He was trying to get a cab to drive him to Dayton, Ohio.

Ibrahim Mahamud had called 9-1-1 six times when officers arrived at his location of 5th and State Street.  Mahamud was told he needed to call a local cab company and not 9-1-1.  According to police reports, officers assisted in calling a cab.  However, Mahamud wanted the cab to drive him to Ohio. 

Shortly afterward, he proceeded to dial 9-1-1 ten more times.

Police returned and took Mahamud into custody, charged with 16 counts of False 9-1-1 calls.

