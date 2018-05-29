Dog rescued from car

An Onalaska man was taken into custody after arguing with police concerning a dog left in a car. Police were called on Friday after Gundersen security spotted a dog in a car. The windows of the car were all the way up despite the intense heat outside. The security officer also noted the dog appeared distressed. When the security officer opened the door to let out the heat, he was approached by 29 year old Derrik Fox.

According to police reports, Fox told the security officer "don't touch my car" and would not calm down. Police were called.

Upon arrival, a La Crosse officer found Fox walking and carrying the small dog. When asked to stop he replied, "I'm on private property bud," and refused to stop.

Fox faces charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Animal Mistreatment.

The dog was turned over to the Coulee Region Humane Society.