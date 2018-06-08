Matt Steiger runs away with two state titles

La Crescent Senior Matthew Steiger qualified for the 3200 meter run and 1600 meter run at the Class A Track and Field State Championships.

Steiger qualified 20 seconds faster than the second best qualifier in the 3200. He competed in the 3200 on Friday living up to expectations and coming away with 1st place with a time of 9:21:87. On Saturday, he competed in the 1600 meter run also finishing in first place with a time of 4:18:67.

Steiger ends his senior year as a two-time State Champion.