34th annual Sparta Butterfest highlights farming culture

The 34th annual Sparta Butterfest is in the area this weekend, featuring a special event missing from the festival previous years.

This year the cow milking competition made a return after cold weather canceled the event for the last two festivals. The contest offers attendees a unique look into the daily life of dairy farmers.

"One of our big events is the cow milking contest that will take place and it's a big draw, it's amazing how many people want to come and watch the cows get milked," Sparta Butterfest President Kim Smith describes.

Every summer people come together to celebrate the farming culture Sparta is known for.

"There's nothing really kind of like it around, I mean we have the dairy theme that we have going here and with Wisconsin everyone kind of wants to support the dairy theme," Smith concludes.

Sunday is the last day of Butterfest, with a parade starting at 12:30 p.m.

Sparta Butterfest