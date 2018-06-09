Spreading the hobby of model trains

On Saturday, the West Central Model Railroad Club opened their doors to spread the benefits of model trains with their first open house of the season.

Twice a year the club opens their doors to the public to feature their permanent model railroad layout in Sparta. The event allows people to learn more about the hobby and how the club functions. Operating off membership dues and donations, open houses are the organization's way of finding new additions to the club.

They're always in search of future conductors, with members saying model trains are much more than a way to spend free time.

"Everything from painting to electrical, soldering, you name it, it's an excellent, excellent hobby," President of the West Central Model Railroad Club Jason Dennison describes.

Benefits that translate into Dennison's everyday life.

"This hobby has really helped me to stop and think, how to build stuff, think about where I want this that and another thing, design, research," Dennison finishes.

If you missed Saturday's open house mark your calendars for the first Saturday in December.

MORE: West Central Model Railroad Club