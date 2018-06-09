Aquinas' State Tournament run comes to an end

Aquinas girls soccer was looking to advance to the Division 4 State Tournament for the fourth consecutive time on Saturday. They were one game away with Regis/McDonell Central standing in the way. The Blugolds and Saints faced off at Assumption for the Sectional Finals.

The Saints came away with two first half goals taking a 2-0 lead at the half. Aquinas' Ellie Copps scored early in the second half, however the Blugolds could not get anymore shots to fall. The Saints win 2-1 advancing to the State Tournament.