NEW: Search warrants served as homicide investigation continues

La Crosse Police have executed search warrants as they continue to investigate the homicide death of a La Crosse woman whose body was found in a Vernon County lake.

The La Crosse Police Department said Sunday evening that they had found the body of Erin Bushek (Somvilai).

She was last seen on June 3 and reported missing the next day.

Police say her body was found in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County. The press release said a fisherman found her body in the lake Sunday morning then notified authorities.

La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh said that an autopsy is underway for Bushek. They've also executed search warrants and continue to gather evidence.

Walsh did not provide details of the search warrants.

Department investigators are also working closely with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the state's Department of Criminal Investigation on the case Walsh said.

The La Crosse Police Department asked for the public's help in finding Bushek who had been missing since June 3.