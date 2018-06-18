Tianna Vanderhei wins 2018 Miss Wisconsin competition

After a week of competition in Oshkosh, a familiar face in the La Crosse area is the new Miss Wisconsin.

On Saturday, Miss Wood Violet Tianna Vanderhei beat out 26 other young women to be crowned Miss Wisconsin 2018. In addition to the top prize, Vanderhei also won the Children's Miracle Network Miracle Maker Award, the Overall Interview Award, and the Overall Dancer Award.

Vanderhei's platform is "Let's Talk: Skill Sets 4 Success" which focuses on developing the proper skills to thrive in the workplace and school. Her talent in the competition was a contemporary lyrical dance to "Lean On Me" by The Tenors.

Some of you may recognize Vanderhei. She worked as a reporter at WXOW News 19 for two years. Vanderhei served as Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest in 2012. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse in 2015.

Vanderhei will represent the state of Wisconsin at the Miss America competition on September 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can watch Miss America here on News 19.

Miss Seven Rivers Jessica Hammer, Miss South Central Elise O'Connell, Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Madeline Kumm, & Miss West Allis Gina Miliacca rounded out the top five of the Miss Wisconsin competition. Miss Northern Lights' Outstanding Teen Mandi Genord won the title of Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen.