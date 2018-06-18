Deputy pulls woman from sinking car in Minnesota lake - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Deputy pulls woman from sinking car in Minnesota lake

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - A deputy went into a central Minnesota lake to rescue a woman from her sinking car.

The Douglas County sheriff's office says it happened Saturday night in a construction zone on Interstate 94 near Lake Latoka, southwest of Alexandria. The sheriff's office says 76-year-old Beverly Toso, of Hoffman, couldn't stop in time before she drove off a bridge that's being replaced. Her car landed in the lake.

Only a few inches of air were left in her car when Deputy Ben Jarvi arrived. He tied a rope to his waist, went into the water, opened the door and pulled her out.

A Fargo, North Dakota, man who called 911 to report the accident, Kenneth Fletcher, held the rope's other end and pulled them to shore.

Toso's injuries were not life-threatening.

