Milwaukee invites Dems to 'fresh coast' for 2020 convention

MILWAUKEE (AP)

Milwaukee is touting itself as America's "fresh coast" in a bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The city formally submitted its bid Monday to host the convention. Mayor Tom Barrett promised "a first-class delegate experience" in "an affordable and easily accessible city."

City leaders earlier suggested the Milwaukee Bucks' new arena as an ideal main venue for the convention.

The 2020 convention is scheduled to be held from July 13-16.

