Victim punches would-be robber during attempted robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a man had a gun pulled on him when he stopped to help what he thought was a stranded vehicle.

They say it happened at the intersection of Schroder Rd. and Chapel Hill Dr. at around 2:54 Monday morning.

The victim claims he approached a 4-door Toyota with it's hazard lights on, and asked the driver and two passengers inside if they needed help. The occupants asked the victim if he had jumper cables.

When the victim came back to the car to hook up the cables, the suspect pulled a handgun on the victim. The victim then punched the attacker in the face.

The victim grabbed the gun, and called police.

The suspects drove off in the car. The victim wasn't hurt.

Police later determined the gun used in the robbery was non-functional, and wasn't loaded.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot black male, around 20-30-years-old with a heavy to muscular build. The first passenger in the car is described as a black female, 20-30-years-old, heavy build, wearing a gray tank with gray leggings. The second is said to be a black male, around 5'04", weighing about 110 pounds wearing a white cut-off shirt and gym shorts.