Flooding causes road closures in Buffalo County

Buffalo County (WQOW) - Significant weekend rainfall has forced roads to close in parts of Buffalo County.

According to Buffalo County Emergency Management Director, Bruce Fuerbringer, Highway B is closed because of high water.

Sand Road, between Highway B and Highway 88, in Gilmanton is also closed because of high water.

No accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of this flooding.

Fuerbringer is advising people to drive carefully at night as flooded roads can sneak up on you.

Excessive rain has even caused mudslides in the area.