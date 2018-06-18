Marcus Theatre will hold "Kids Dream Family Film Series" this summer

Marcus Theatre in La Crosse is holding the "Kids Dream Family Film Series" this summer.

Every Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from June 24 through August 29, Marcus Theatre will show family friendly movies beginning at 10am.

Popcorn and drink specials will be offered during these movies as well. James Bryan, the general manager of Marcus Theatre in La Crosse says, "We're partnering up with our American Family Insurance agents around the area. They provide sponsorship for our Kids Dream Summer Series. It's a great series. It's three dollars per ticket. It's just a great opportunity in these dog days of summer to get out and enjoy yourselves."

MORE INFORMATION: Show Times And Dates For "Kids Dream Family Film Series"

Marcus Theatre is looking forward to a great turnout with the movies they have to offer. James added, "It all depends on the weather and the content of the movies, but we have a great line up this year. And like I said, it's family friendly movies. It's a great opportunity to get out for a few hours in the morning. Get out of the house and do something for a little bit."

If you plan on attending any of these movies with a larger group of family and friends make sure to call ahead to reserve tickets and your seats.