Help needed to find missing Town of Campbell man

The Town of Campbell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man not seen since last week.

Police Chief Drew Gavrilos said that Kevin L. Coleman, 54, was last seen in Onalaska around noon on Friday by police at the Onalaska Public Library. At the time, he said he was going to bike to his home on Caroline Street on French Island.

He never made it.

Chief Gavrilos said his phone has been off since last Thursday.

Coleman is 5'8", weighs approximately 155 lbs., has brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has seen Coleman, you're asked to contact the Town of Campbell Police Department at 608-783-1050.