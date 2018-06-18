Morning gas leak in Onalaska

The Onalaska Fire Department was called to a gas line leak on Monday morning near Riders Club Road and 3rd Avenue North.

According to Fire Chief Don Dominick, workers installing new street signs struck a line with an auger which caused the leak. The concentration of the gas leak and humidity warranted additional concerns.

Several homes were evacuated while both the fire department and Xcel Energy dealt with the leak.

The all clear was issued in just under an hour from the initial call.

"It was only a one-directional feed so they (Xcel) only had to dig one hole. They clamp it off and then do the repairs," Dominick said.

No injuries were reported.