Death attributed to flooding in northern Wisconsin

Flooding wipes out a road in Houghton County, Michigan Flooding wipes out a road in Houghton County, Michigan

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) - Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin is being blamed for at least one death, while officials in northern Michigan are assessing damage from flash-flooding that washed out roads and caused dozens of sinkholes.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 75-year-old Thomas Koeper of Mason was recovered about 60 feet from his pickup truck in a ditch along a flooded road Sunday in White River, Wisconsin.

On Monday, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning through Thursday for northwestern Wisconsin and neighboring areas in Minnesota.

Flash flooding over the weekend caused extensive damage to roads and highways in all three states, including U.S. Highway 2, a major thoroughfare across northwestern Wisconsin.

