Wisconsin Legion officer resigns over military service claim

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An officer of the Wisconsin American Legion has resigned after the organization says he embellished his military service.

Howard "Gordy" Clewell resigned last week as historian of the Wisconsin American Legion.

Clewell's wife, Laurel Clewell, is state commander of Wisconsin's American Legion. She told WISC-TV her husband lied to her about his service and that she had no idea he did not serve in Vietnam.

Gordy Clewell served in the U.S. Army but not in Vietnam. His wife says he was a caseworker in Germany.

Pictures submitted to Legion officials showed him wearing a hat displaying a Special Forces pin, a Ranger tab and other pins. A 2015 Wisconsin law makes it a misdemeanor to claim military honors for personal gain.

Gordy Clewell did not immediately reply to a phone message from The Associated Press on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.