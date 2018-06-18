Local reaction to Supreme Court redistricting decision

A wave of reactions followed the Supreme Court's decision on Wisconsin's electoral maps.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said it's a temporary setback fighting what she called "GOP Election-Rigging".

“Democrats believe every voter deserves to have their voice heard,” Shilling said. “Republican efforts to suppress voters, restrict voting rights and rig elections through gerrymandered maps have demonstrated just how desperate they’ve become to cling to power. Despite this delay, Democrats will continue to champion non-partisan redistricting reform to empower citizens and restore fairness to our election process.”

Congressman Ron Kind echoed those sentiments, adding that the state had the chance to avoid the current situation surrounding the electoral maps.

"The keystone of our democracy is holding the power to choose our representatives - not the other way around," Kind said. "The U.S. Supreme Court's delayed decision on fair voting maps is disappointing, but not the end of the fight. Governor Walker and Wisconsin's state government could solve this problem tomorrow by instituting an independent commission to re-draw fair legislative districts - but unfortunately, they lack the desire to promote fair elections in Wisconsin."

Amy Hasenberg, a spokesperson from Governor Walker's office said the supreme court ruled, "in favor of the state of Wisconsin". She said this allows the governor and the legislature to continue focusing on issues that move Wisconsin forward.

In the statement release from Ron Kind, it advocated for a bipartisan redistricting committee such as one found in Iowa.

Local republicans like La Crosse County Republican Chairman Bill Feehan say that does a disservice to voters.

"It's a process that's conducted by the people that have been elected, not by a supposed non-partisan board that's appointed," Feehan said. "I think that's important to remember, that the voters have chosen the people who made these plans and they have the opportunity to turn those people out at the polls."

Feehan also pointed out that republicans won seats in Wisconsin before the lines were redrawn.

"Republicans came to power in 2010 before we drew these maps," Feehan said. "We went from 46 to 60 seats in the state assembly, we took control of the state senate and we elected Governor Walker."

Democrats still have the chance to prove their case but it now has to go district by district instead of the state as a whole.