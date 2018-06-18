11 die on Minnesota roads over Father's Day weekend - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

11 die on Minnesota roads over Father's Day weekend

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Public safety officials are raising concerns following a deadly weekend on Minnesota roads that saw nearly a dozen fatal crashes, with nearly half involving motorcyclists.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the Friday through Sunday stretch is the deadliest on Minnesota roads since 2016, killing 11 people. Five deaths came from motorcycle crashes and one involved a pedestrian.

State officials said Monday that alcohol and drugs are likely factors in two of the crashes and four are related to speeding.

Preliminary numbers show 146 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year, up from 137 around the same time in 2017.

Bill Shaffer, motorcycle safety coordinator for the Office of Traffic Safety, is urging motorcyclists to wear protective gear and ride sober.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.