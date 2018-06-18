Riverfest Medallion hunt kicks off Wednesday

The 2018 Riverfest Medallion Hunt will begin this Wednesday, June 20. Clues will be given out each day until the medallion has been found.

These clues can be found daily on WXOW or the Riverfest La Crosse Facebook page. Clues will run until the medallion is found and if not found the hunt will close on Friday, June 29th.

2018 Riverfest president Derek Martin says the hunt is a great tradition in La Crosse, "When it first started about 6 or 7 years ago, it was meant to show some history around La Crosse. Giving the clues would have information about a lot of the historical places in La Crosse. Great places to see and then, of course, parts of our Commodores, our Riverfest teams so just a lot of rich knowledge and history of La Crosse."

Martin also says people enjoy the hunt, "We see a lot of people commenting on the various news outlets that promote it as well as Riverfest. See people around town looking where they think it might be and moving than when it gets found everyone seems to comment and say 'Oh I never would have thought to look there', so the story behind the clues is always exciting."

Some hints for the hunt include:

- The medallion will be located within 10 miles of Riverside Park

- Not buried in the ground or under rocks, etc.

- On public property

- Accessible for 24 hours a day, BUT posted hours should be observed and area residents respected