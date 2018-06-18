La Crescent police officers honored for bravery

Two La Crescent police officers received honors from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) for acts of bravery during a shootout last summer.

Ryan Quanrud and Christopher Frick received honorable mentions for bravery from MPPOA for their role in making a traffic stop on July 31, 2017 that became dangerous immediately. As Quanrud approached the vehicle, the driver shot at him and sped away. A chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour ensued, with the passenger of that vehicle continuing to fire at officers. They eventually caught up and arrested the two without any major injuries, something La Crescent Police Chief Stavenau is thankful for.

"I'm proud of the department [and] I'm proud of the officers," Stavenau said. "They did not have all the information involved, they had no idea that these guys were going to be dangerous."

The passenger in that car, William Wallraff, was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to his charges.

The driver, Wyatt Helfrich, entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to 2 counts of first degree assault with deadly force. He will be sentenced in Houston County on July 24.