Semi crash closes west lanes of I-90 near Dakota

A semi crash closed the west lanes of I-90 near Dakota Minnesota this morning.
The crash happened around 9:30 AM.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a semi-truck hauling pigs lost control and overturned blocking both lanes of traffic.
The condition of the animals aboard the truck is unknown. The interstate re-opened today at 2:05 PM.
