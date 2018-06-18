Semi crash closes west lanes of I-90 near Dakota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Semi crash closes west lanes of I-90 near Dakota

DAKOTA, MN (WXOW) - -

A semi crash closed the west lanes of I-90 near Dakota Minnesota this morning. 

The crash happened around 9:30 AM.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a semi-truck hauling pigs lost control and overturned blocking both lanes of traffic.

The condition of the animals aboard the truck is unknown. The interstate re-opened today at 2:05 PM. 

