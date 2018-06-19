NWS: Dam on Tamarack River broken

Heavy rains have caused an earthen dam to fail in a rural area of northwestern Wisconsin.

Douglas County Emergency Management Director Keith Kesler says he's unaware of any evacuations from the damage Monday. Few people live in the area.

Kesler says water is overtopping the Radigan Flowage Dam west of Dairlyland after several days of rain.

The National Weather Service says local law enforcement is reporting that the damage is causing flooding downstream on the Tamarack River, as the water flows toward the St. Croix River between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Flash flooding could affect roads and highways in the area.