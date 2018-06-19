Committee points to six reasons why Milwaukee deserves 2020 Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee leaders on Monday formally submitted their bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and the still-unnamed future home of the Milwaukee Bucks is the shining star.

"I think the new arena is going to be one of the biggest draws that we have," said Alex Lasry, a senior vice president with the team and chairman of the city's bid committee.

In addition to the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, as the arena is currently known, Lasry said there are several other key elements that make Milwaukee ideal for the convention, with its estimated 50,000 attendees and $200 million economic impact.

"Affordability is going to be a big thing for all of our convention delegates. And then I also think just the ease and ability to get here," he said, referring to Milwaukee's Mitchell and Chicago's O'Hare international airports.

Milwaukee's bid champions the compact arena district, with several other nearby venues, and celebrates the city's success at staging other big events, namely Summerfest and the Harley-Davidson celebrations.

Wisconsin will also be a swing state for the next presidential election.

"We have to talk about Milwaukee as a politically interesting state for Democrats and Republicans," Lasry said. "I think makes Milwaukee a unique city for a convention."

Then there's the weather. With the convention slated for July, conditions aren't likely to be super hot, when compared to other bid cities, and Milwaukee doesn't get hurricanes.

"Over fifty thousand people who are going to be here for over four days. I think weather means something. And I think it's going to have an effect," said Lasry.

Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Miami Beach, New York, San Francisco and Birmingham, Alabama are the other bid cities. Officials from the Democratic National Committee will be visiting the eight competing cities, including Milwaukee, over the next few months.

The 2016 DNC convention was held in Philadelphia.