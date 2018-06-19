Historical park celebrates Summer Solstice in style

Summer officially gets underway this week. The Ridge History Park wants to celebrate in style with its Summer Solstice Concert on Thursday, June 21.

Local musician Eddie Allen will bring his folk-country mix to the park surrounding the one-room schoolhouse and vintage gas station comprising the Ridge History Park in Middle Ridge. The concert will be free to attend and starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ridge History Park is an ongoing restoration project working to preserve the picture of small community life in the Coulee Region in the early 20th century. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the concert to support the park's ongoing mission.

For more information about the park, visit the Ridge History Park website.