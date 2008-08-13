Schools/Organizations: Register here for our closing system - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

School and Organization Cancellations/Delays

Schools/Organizations: Register here for our closing system

Posted:

WXOW's closings system is designed to allow schools and community organizations notify people of cancellations securely, quickly and directly.  If your organization would like access to our system, please provide the following *required* information.

Name of Organization:
County:
Mailing Address:
Contact Person Name:
Contact Person's Title:
Business Phone:
Contact Email Address:
Organization Website:


Please email this information to WXOW Internet Director Kevin Millard at kmillard@wxow.com.

Please ***DO NOT*** send actual closings or delays to the above email address.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.