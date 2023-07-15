1 police officer is killed, 2 others injured in Fargo shooting

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

1 police officer is killed, 2 others injured in Fargo shooting

  • 0

(CNN) — A Fargo police officer was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting that left two other officers in critical condition and one civilian injured, according to police.

The unidentified shooter also died during the incident, according to a news release from the Fargo Police Department. An “involved civilian” sustained “serious injuries,” said the release.

The shooting took place Friday near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo, according to the release.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They did not release the names of those involved “as the process of notifying family members is on-going,” according to the release.

“The FPD acknowledges and appreciates the community’s support during this difficult time,” officials said.

The police department will provide more information about the shooting at a Saturday afternoon news briefing, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers performed a procession with their squad car lights on down I-94 and through Fargo on Friday evening, according to CNN affiliate KVLY. Witnesses told KVLY the shooting broke out after a traffic collision.

Fargo is the most populous city in North Dakota, with a population of around 125,990 as of the 2020 census. The city is around 190 miles east of Bismarck, the state’s capital.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

