Aptiv hosts panel discussion to promote inclusion for those with disablities

La Crosse
an event tonight bringing together people living with disabilities...and those supporting them.
there have been many events calling for inclusion but none like this ...
the event is called "the cultivating community inclusion event"
.
One in four adults live with a disability and many you can't see.
Imagine trying to do your daily errands and everywhere you go, things aren't designed for you to get around easily.
Wednesday evening at the English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, a group of community members who either live with a disability or have a family member living with one joined in a panel discussion with business owners and local leaders to discuss what it's like living with a disability and how the community can assist expanding the circle of inclusion.
Camille DeGaz and Andrew White say their lives have changed for the better thanks to the services provided by Aptiv. They explained why they wanted to be a part of this event.
"I hope to gain the fact that more people understand that Wisconsin is a great place for people
with disabilities. The state governments are cutting any services. Our state legislatiors are open to us talking to them about
getting more help and just meeting new people.'"
"Just more ideas for work wise and help people with disabilities...it's gone great so far...it's just been hard trying to find
jobs for people with disabilties."
CEO JENNY FELT SHARED HER VISION FOR THE EVENT...INVITING FEEDBACK FROM EVERYONE IN ATTENDANCE IN A VERY
CASUAL ...CONVERSATIONAL STYLE...OF PUBLIC FORUM....
SHE SAYS THIS EVENT IS CRITICAL IN HELPING OUR NEIGHBORS...
"I mean there are people that we walk by every day that we would have no idea that they have a disability of some kind. And so, I think
it's important to normalize that too...I mean there's atleast a quarter of our population."
