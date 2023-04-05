 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in
minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1115 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 03/19/1945.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Aptiv hosts panel discussion to promote inclusion for those with disablities

  • 0

La Crosse 

an event tonight bringing together people living with disabilities...and those supporting them.

there have been many events calling for inclusion but none like this ...

the event is called "the cultivating community inclusion event"

.

One in four adults live with a disability and many you can't see.

Imagine trying to do your daily errands and everywhere you go, things aren't designed for you to get around easily.

Wednesday evening at the English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, a group of community members who either live with a disability or have a family member living with one joined in a panel discussion with business owners and local leaders to discuss what it's like living with a disability and how the community can assist expanding the circle of inclusion.

Camille DeGaz and Andrew White say their lives have changed for the better thanks to the services provided by Aptiv. They explained why they wanted to be a part of this event.

"I hope to gain the fact that more people understand that Wisconsin is a great place for people

with disabilities. The state governments are cutting any services. Our state legislatiors are open to us talking to them about

getting more help and just meeting new people.'"

"Just more ideas for work wise and help people with disabilities...it's gone great so far...it's just been hard trying to find

jobs for people with disabilties."

CEO JENNY FELT SHARED HER VISION FOR THE EVENT...INVITING FEEDBACK FROM EVERYONE IN ATTENDANCE IN A VERY

CASUAL ...CONVERSATIONAL STYLE...OF PUBLIC FORUM....

SHE SAYS THIS EVENT IS CRITICAL IN HELPING OUR NEIGHBORS...

"I mean there are people that we walk by every day that we would have no idea that they have a disability of some kind. And so, I think

it's important to normalize that too...I mean there's atleast a quarter of our population."

Watch teams go head-to-head at Game On! The Ultimate Game Night! This fun event pairs teams from organizations within our community as they compete in various party games on stage in front of a live audience. Lively competition, crazy team costumes and laugh-out-loud entertainment are always a part of the action!

Tickets are $25. To meet the 2023 Game On Teams, got to aptiv.org.

For more information, please contact Jan Olson at 608.785.3560 or email foundation@aptiv.org.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

