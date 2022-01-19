Aptiv Names New CEO to head disability day services

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aptiv, inc. Board of Directors names Jenny Felty as new President & CEO, succeeding Mary Kessens, who retired at the end of 2021. Felty has more than 20 years experience in disability services.
Before coming to Aptiv, Jenny spent eight years as the Executive Director of Headwaters, inc in Rhinelander where she led the development of a community-based day service model and consulted with other agencies trying to replicate that model.
""Our purpose is more important than ever in these unprecedented times, and I feel that Aptiv is poised to provide even more opportunities for people with disabilities to connect, engage, and thrive in their communities," said Felty.
Felty also serves on the board of the Wisconsin Developmental Disability Network.
She graduated from Minnesota State University at Mankato with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government.