Bed Bath & Beyond says it can no longer pay its debts

Weather Alert

...Snow Showers...Wintry Mix...Blowing and Drifting Snow This Morning... A band of light accumulating snow continues to move through the area this morning. In addition, there has been some patchy freezing drizzle. Also, a narrow band of warmer temperatures in the mid 30s is producing a wintry mix of rain and snow over southeast Minnesota. Wind gusts are variable, from 15 to 35 mph. Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds and roads are snow covered. With the fog, heavier snow showers in southwest Wisconsin, and gusty winds, visibilities at times may be reduced to one half mile or less. These warmer temperatures may mitigate the blowing and drifting somewhat, however, behind the precipitation band, northwest winds will be on the stronger side 25 to 35 mph. Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for reductions to visibility in the wind and snow and slippery conditions on lesser traveled and untreated roads.