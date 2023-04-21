Biden announces new environmental justice initiatives

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Iowa...Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Grant and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecasted to be reached late tonight
into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 13.8 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Biden announces new environmental justice initiatives

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda in Accokeek, Maryland, on April 19, 2023.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

President Joe Biden announced new environmental justice actions on Friday, including an executive order that the White House says will make environmental justice a central mission of federal agencies.

"Under this order, environmental justice will become the responsibility of every single federal agency -- I mean, every single federal agency," Biden pledged at a White House Rose Garden signing ceremony surrounded by climate and environmental justice advocates just before Earth Day.

He continued, "Every federal agency must take into account environmental health impacts on communities and work to prevent those negative impacts. Environmental justice will be the mission of the entire government woven directly into how we work with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments."

The executive order, which will still be up to agencies to implement, will create a new Office of Environmental Justice inside the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Friday's move comes as as many environmental justice groups have been frustrated at the administration's recent approval of a major Alaska oil project. CNN also reported Friday that the Biden administration is planning to roll out aggressive new rules to regulate planet-warming pollution from natural gas power plants -- a move that could face fierce legal challenges.

Friday's move also took place as Biden is preparing to announce his reelection bid as soon as next week, CNN reported Thursday. During his last presidential campaign, he worked hard to court environmental justice activist groups.

Biden's new order directs agencies to work more closely with impacted communities and improve "gaps" in scientific data to try to better tackle the impacts of pollution on people's health, a White House official said. If toxic substances were released from a federal facility in the future, the order requires federal agencies to notify nearby communities.

The order comes a few years after Biden announced his signature "Justice40" initiative, vowing to direct 40% of federal climate and clean funding from new legislation to disadvantaged communities. On Friday, three additional agencies -- the Department of Commerce, the National Science Foundation and NASA -- will also join the initiative.

Biden also took a swipe at Republicans in his speech, contrasting his action on environmental justice with the GOP's policies.

During his remarks on Friday, the president detailed how he's spent much of his tenure in office surveying damage from extreme weather events, calling the threat of climate change "an existential threat to our nation" and criticizing congressional Republicans for attempting to block his legislative priorities focused on climate.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, recently unveiled provisions in his debt limit proposal that would overturn clean energy tax credits passed in the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The proposal also includes HR 1 -- the GOP's version of an energy permitting bill.

Republicans, Biden argued, would "rather threaten to default on the US economy, or get rid of some $30 billion in taxpayer subsidies ... than getting rid of $30 billion in taxpayer subsidies to an oil industry that made $200 billion last year."

"Imagine seeing all this happen -- the wildfires, the storms, the floods -- and doing nothing about it," he continued. "Imagine taking all these clean energy jobs away from working class folks all across America. Imagine turning your back on all those moms and dads living in towns poisoned by pollution and telling them, 'Sorry, you're on your own.' We can't let that happen."

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

