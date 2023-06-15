Co-defendant lays blame on fatal shootings on Thao

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The other person charged in the fatal shooting of three people near West Salem in 2021 testified Thursday morning in the trial against the other defendant.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack told jurors about the events before, during, and after the shooting of Nemo Yang, Pen Lor and Trevor Maloney over what prosecutors said was over a $600 debt.

He laid the blame for what happened squarely on Nya Thao for the shootings and said he didn't even know the men were dead until several hours later.

Rattanasack said that night of July 23, 2021, he was high and paranoid. He also had the gun that was believed to have been used in the shootings.

He said that he went to the hotel where they found Nemo Yang and the others. Rattanasack said that he saw Thao fighting with Yang and Schlicht.

Saying he was "tired of the baby drama," everyone left the hotel and began driving around. They ended up at the quarry where arguing began again.

Rattanasack told District Attorney Tim Gruenke that although he had the gun most of the time, he couldn't remember how Thao ended up with it. He said he heard one shot fired in the air, yelled at Thao to knock it off, and got back into one of the vehicles there. Thao got into the car a few minutes later and they left to drive to Algoma, Wisconsin, where Rattanasack said he lived. He said that he didn't know until they were there that three people were dead.

Rattanasack said that as they were driving, Thao threatened him with the gun. He said that Thao later threw the gun out the window. He testified that that he was stunned that Thao was turning on him.

He later said the two went to Wausau where he left Thao with a mutual friend.

He then went to Amherst where he was arrested by authorities. Thao was apprehended in Wausau.

Towards the end of his testimony, Gruenke asked Rattansack directly:

Rattanasack: "I didn't want any part of it, you know, I just wanted to let it be known that this wasn't me."

Gruenke: "And you said you didn't want to be a part of it because you don't want to get in trouble, right?

Rattanasack: Well, uh, yeah, obviously, yes, I don't want to be in trouble. I did not want to get in trouble for something that I didn't do or have anything to do with like that."

The trial continues Friday morning at 8:50 a.m. At the end of today's proceedings, Judge Elliott Levine told the jury that the trial would extend into next week.