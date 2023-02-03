'100th Annual Snowflake Ski Jump Royalty' joins Daybreak to discuss festivities

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- 100 years of festivities and fun. The 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Royalty stopped by to visit Daybreak.
Kenzie Morey is the 2023 Snowflake Queen and Madi Sloan is the 2023 Snowflake Attendant. The two say they are excited and honored.
"Our biggest goal is to be able to represent the community of Westby," Morey said.
Weekend Events:
Friday
- Kick-off breakfast at Borgen's Café: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
- Under the Lights jump: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Jr. Tournament: 9:45 a.m.
- Sr. Tournament: 12:30 p.m.
- 'Blue Collar 40:' 3:30 p.m.
You can find more information about all the events going on this weekend, by clicking here.