 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

'100th Annual Snowflake Ski Jump Royalty' joins Daybreak to discuss festivities

  • Updated
  • 0
The 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Royalty stopped by to visit Daybreak.

The 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Royalty stopped by to visit Daybreak.

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- 100 years of festivities and fun. The 100th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Royalty stopped by to visit Daybreak. 

Kenzie Morey is the 2023 Snowflake Queen and Madi Sloan is the 2023 Snowflake Attendant. The two say they are excited and honored. 

"Our biggest goal is to be able to represent the community of Westby," Morey said. 

Weekend Events: 

Friday

  • Kick-off breakfast at Borgen's Café: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
  • Under the Lights jump: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Jr. Tournament: 9:45 a.m.
  • Sr. Tournament: 12:30 p.m.
  • 'Blue Collar 40:' 3:30 p.m.

You can find more information about all the events going on this weekend, by clicking here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you