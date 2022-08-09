$13.8 million project to come to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Wisconsin State Building Commission and Governor Tony Evers met at the Wisconsin State Fair, to approve nearly $306 million in projects across the state.
La Crosse State Representative Jill Billings voted in favor of renovating the HVAC systems in Graff Main Hall at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. It is one of nine projects approved by the State Building Commission.
Representative Billings is also Chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee of the commission.
Graff Hall's $13.8 million project will replace the HVAC system with new units. Existing ductwork will be cleaned, repaired, and returned to service.
The project scope includes replacing three air handling units with five air handling units, replacing 12 existing exhaust fans with one heat recovery unit, and updated ventilation and controls.
“Projects on campus provide jobs and an uptick our local economy,” said Rep. Jill Billings. “I’m proud to be in a position to support this project that updates an historic building on our La Crosse campus, replacing 40-50 year old HVAC systems to improve heating, cooling, and efficiency.”
The facility was renovated in 1979, but no significant capital reinvestment has occurred since according to the state. The majority of the HVAC equipment and components are more than 40 years old and at the end of their useful life expectancy.
“I always appreciate the opportunity to support building and maintenance projects on the UW-La Crosse campus,” continued Rep. Billings. “By updating the existing buildings on campus, we will ensure that students, faculty, and staff will continue to have a safe and functional place to work and learn into the future.”
No timetable on when the work would begin was immediately available.