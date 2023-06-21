13th Annual Coon Creek Trout Fest on Saturday, June 24th

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Sponsored by the Coulee Region Trout Unlimited and Coon Valley Businesses and Friends, the community is invited to a kid and family friendly event!
The 13th Annual Coon Creek Trout Fest takes place Saturday, June 24th at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley.
The overall day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Kids under 15 do not need a fishing license. 17 and older need a license and trout stamp.
Organizers add that along with fishing there will be food, games, vendors and much more!