19th annual 'La Crosse Storytelling Festival' keeping storytelling alive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Judging from the yarns that were spun at the Pump House, the art of storytelling is alive and well.
The Pump House Events Center Saturday hosted the second day of the La Crosse Storytelling Festival. The event entered its 19th year (20th had COVID-19 not cancelled plans last year), with all different types of tales to enjoy.
Friday night was all about spooky stories that were sure to give you the chills. Community members were invited to listen to the different tales from the Bluff Country Tale Spinners.
Saturday morning was all for the kids and families. Hans Mayer brought some music to the party, and storyteller Kay Weeden shared stories as well. The Morning Children's Program was free, and no reservations were required.
Festival chairperson Terry Visger says the goal of the festival is "to keep storytelling alive."
"Story has been around since people could communicate," Visger explains, " ... it's been honored for thousands and thousands of years. Since these 'flat screens' we've kind of forgot."
Visger says organizers wanted to "bring back the art, and show people the importance of storytelling," as it is considered to be "amazing entertainment" by many.
The La Crosse Storytelling Festival also featured raffle prizes and hot food, both donated by local businesses.