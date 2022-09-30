2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest visits the Daybreak crew

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- With a busy weekend ahead, the Daybreak crew was thrilled to be joined by this year's Mrs. Oktoberfest Sandra Cleary.
Sandra Cleary says her favorite part about being Oktoberfest royalty is meeting and connecting with the community.
"I so enjoy being out in public and handing out buttons and talking about fest," Cleary said. "It's great."
Cleary adds that Mrs. Oktoberfest has been an annual tradition since 1968.
"They pick people who are involved in the community, involved in fest or been part of La Crosse and making it a better place."
Mrs. Oktoberfest 2022 says one of the events she's most excited for is the tapping of the 'Golden Keg' which takes place this morning at 11 a.m.