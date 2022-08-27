46th annual Great River Folk Fest takes place at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The 46th annual Great River Folk Festival was held at Riverside Park on Saturday, August 27. This is the longest running nonprofit music festival in La Crosse.
According to its website, The Great River Folk Festival aims to celebrate and cultivate folk culture rooted in the driftless region, by uniting independent artists within the community.
With mother nature being unpredictable, festival chairman Dave Loring said he wasn't about to let a little wet weather ruin the day.
"It's been a constant state of checking the radar. We woke up with clouds and we weathered some rain and thunder and lightning. We moved and adapted and we've been moving some of our performers to our tents. So we've got lots of covered spaces. And of course now the sun has decided to shine on us so we're excited about that, but we're ready to adapt if we need to."
The festival featured 17 various independent artists, a juggler, and multiple food stands, highlighting local business like the Pearl Street Brewery, Apothik Food Truck, and Hmong's Golden Egg Rolls.
The Folk Festival plans to relocate to The Cavelier Theater later this evening to avoid the weather.
Follow their Facebook page at The Great River Folk Fest for more updates.