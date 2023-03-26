90 year old mural unearthed

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - It's widely known that renovating a historic building will often unveil surprises that's exactly what happened at the Rivoli Theater in downtown La Crosse.
Theater co-owner Jonathan Gillatt says they were working with local artist Jenny Morris to paint a mural on a hallway wall. During the planning stage, Morris peeled away some painted wallpaper only to find an elaborate mural already covering the wall.
Gillatt says little is known about the mural which he says is at least 90-years-old but says it was a special find.