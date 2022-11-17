 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A twist on a holiday classic, La Crosse Community Theatre presents 'Scrooge in Rouge'

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse Community Theatre presents 'Scrooge in Rouge'

Starting on Nov. 25 through Dec. 17, in the Veterans Studio Theatre, LCT will perform 'Scrooge in Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol.'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you're tired of the traditional holiday entertainment, listen up because the La Crosse Community theatre takes a twist on a classic. 

Starting on Nov. 25 through Dec. 17, in the Veterans Studio Theatre, LCT will perform 'Scrooge in Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol.'

Director Marsha Rubinelli says it's based off the British music hall shows which contain a lot of humor and fun costumes. She adds the show is rated R and contains adult material.

"It's a good way to get out of the house and relax," Rubinelli said. 

"There's audience participation and it's just a fun night of pure laughter the whole way through." 

Click here to get your tickets. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you