Abortion ban referendum, opinion from local organizations

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD                 MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             CHICKASAW             CLAYTON
FAYETTE               HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 JUNEAU

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              GRANT                 RICHLAND
VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY,
CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE,
MAUSTON, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PLATTEVILLE,
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA,
TOMAH, VIROQUA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.

Abortion ban referendum, opinion from local organizations

Dave Solie speaks with News 19's Carly Swisher at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

News 19's Carly Swisher goes live from UW-L for the spring election.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- For Tuesday's spring election, La Crosse County had an advisory referendum on the ballot surrounding the state's 1849 Wisconsin Abortion Law. Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it is up to states to make the decision on abortion laws. 

News 19's Carly Swisher spoke with the Diocese of La Crosse and Planned Parenthood who have differing views on the abortion referendum. 

"We see abortion as violence and violence is wrong," Chris Ruff with the Diocese of La Crosse said. "Especially against the most innocent among us. The child in the womb is completely innocent, vulnerable and we believe that child needs to be protected." 

Joella Streibel with Planned Parenthood said she thinks the state should repeal the 1849 abortion ban. 

"Abortion is essential healthcare," Streibel said. "It is a decision that should be made between pregnant people. Health care decisions are private and abortion is part of the full range of reproductive healthcare." 

Again, the referendum is to simply gauge public voter opinion, but the outcome of the supreme court race could also weigh in heavily to abortion access in the state of Wisconsin. 

Find Election Results here.

