All Abilities Trane Park now open for 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The popular, inclusive All Abilities Trane Park is open again for the first time in 2022.
Trane Park first opened in 2021 at 1500 Chase Street in La Crosse. It's been praised for it's inclusive equipment. Swings, slides, and ziplines offer opportunity for people of all ages to play outdoors.
"It's designed for everybody of every ability, every age, everything to be able to come in here and have some segment of this park that they can play on or in," said Jim Flottmeyer, Project Specialist for the City of La Crosse Parks & Rec.
The All Abilities Park saw dozens of guests on re-opening day. Despite the early-Spring chill, the community wasted no time returning to the popular amenity.
"The parking lot [has] cars in it, there's kids playing on some of the equipment, so you can see it's very popular and I think that's just going to continue to grow," said Flottmeyer.
The pickleball court expansion is set to be completed in late Spring, early Summer.
All Abilities Trane Park is open daily, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.