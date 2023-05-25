 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alma Teen Gets Perfect Score on ACT exam

  • Updated
  • 0
Alma Teen Gets Perfect Score on ACT exam

Alma, Wis. (WXOW) - A Wisconsin student getting noticed by colleges all over the country thanks to top marks on her A-C-T.

The Alma teen says her schooling had everything to do with it.

Claire Goeldner and her siblings are enrolled in the Rural Virtual Academy Charter School, a tuition free, online public school with the same

accreditation as any other public school in the state.

The only difference is the parents and students have a say in the overall curriculum and decide how quick the kids go through the lessons.

This style of learning paid off for Claire who attributes her perfect score of 36 on the ACT to her getting noticed by Harvard, Yale and MIT.

"I think that the virtual learning and everything is to look for those opportunities where you can grow yourself and just being willing to go through with those alternative paths and extra opportunities."

Andrea Goeldner says that all of her kids enjoy RVS and yet they all have different learning styles.

"Claire didn't want to sit through all of that hand holding. She wanted to do it, get it over with and move on to the next thing so she was allowed to do that. The other kids were allowed to do the online live classes."

Claire and her siblings go on the traditional field trips with other students but as a family, they like to travel so being a student of the RVA gives them more freedom.

Claire is graduating from high school with a two year degree in software development.  She is considering pursuing a four year degree in computer sciences and cyber security.

Fewer than one percent of test takers get a perfect score on the ACT. That's just hundreds out of nearly three million people who take the test.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you