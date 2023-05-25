Alma Teen Gets Perfect Score on ACT exam

Alma, Wis. (WXOW) - A Wisconsin student getting noticed by colleges all over the country thanks to top marks on her A-C-T.
The Alma teen says her schooling had everything to do with it.
Claire Goeldner and her siblings are enrolled in the Rural Virtual Academy Charter School, a tuition free, online public school with the same
accreditation as any other public school in the state.
The only difference is the parents and students have a say in the overall curriculum and decide how quick the kids go through the lessons.
This style of learning paid off for Claire who attributes her perfect score of 36 on the ACT to her getting noticed by Harvard, Yale and MIT.
"I think that the virtual learning and everything is to look for those opportunities where you can grow yourself and just being willing to go through with those alternative paths and extra opportunities."
Andrea Goeldner says that all of her kids enjoy RVS and yet they all have different learning styles.
"Claire didn't want to sit through all of that hand holding. She wanted to do it, get it over with and move on to the next thing so she was allowed to do that. The other kids were allowed to do the online live classes."
Claire and her siblings go on the traditional field trips with other students but as a family, they like to travel so being a student of the RVA gives them more freedom.
Claire is graduating from high school with a two year degree in software development. She is considering pursuing a four year degree in computer sciences and cyber security.
Fewer than one percent of test takers get a perfect score on the ACT. That's just hundreds out of nearly three million people who take the test.